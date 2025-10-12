We can now present a nearly-complete dataset of remuneration of Directors, Supervisors and CEOs of HK-listed companies since disclosure on a named basis became mandatory in 2005, up to 2024.

20 years of HK-listed Directors' pay



As our final project in the Webb-site Database, volunteers (one in particular, thank you Paul) have been diligently completing, as far as possible given gaps in disclosure, a 20-year database of remuneration of Directors, Supervisors and CEOs of HK-listed companies. We are now releasing the final year, 2024, for public view. There may still be minor corrections and additions as data trickle in, but it is mostly done.

Click here to see the top paid directors in 2024 or click here to see the total board cost per company. In both tables you can filter to see only the so-called "Independent Non-Executive Directors" (INEDs). Sadly we don't have time left to do any extensive analysis of the data - we will leave it to others to collect the data from the Webb-site Repository and take it forward. Potential studies include:

Whether there's any correlation between board pay and total shareholder returns

The total amount of board pay relative to the market value of the company - some are egregiously high, because jacking up the pay of controlling shareholders as executive directors is not regarded as a connected transaction, and because INEDs are in reality nominated and elected by controlling shareholders, so putting them on remuneration committees achieves nothing.

Trends in board pay over time - has the market been paying more for executive directors and INEDs, relative to inflation? Have some companies inflated their board pay while failing to deliver value?

Is there a correlation between overpaid INEDs and overpaid Executive Directors - a kind of mutual back-scratching exercise?

Are some individuals just milking the INED system across multiple boards while being associated with negative returns relative to the market? Are they paid for their ability not to ask difficult questions?

© Webb-site.com, 2025

Topics in this story

Sign up for our free newsletter

Recommend Webb-site to a friend

Copyright & disclaimer, Privacy policy

Back to top