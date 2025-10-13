So is this the last that you will hear from me? Hopefully not! Read on.

Dear Readers,

Our dedicated server in New York State, on which Webb-site Reports and the Webb-site Database are hosted, will shut down when the contract expires at the end of 31-Oct-2025 (Eastern Daylight Time). For various reasons, mostly my declining health, I've decided not to renew the server contract, so public access to the Webb-site Database on this platform will end then.

However, my automated collection of data will continue as long as the code doesn't break, and I will continue to put weekly dumps of the entire database and any software updates in the Webb-site Repository (on Google Drive), as long as I am able. I hope that public-spirited individuals and organisations will take forward whatever parts (or all) of the Webb-site Database that they wish and in due course publish their own versions, whether for free or commercially, with attribution but without liability to Webb-site.com or me, under the Creative Commons CC-BY licence. Perhaps the server shutdown will accelerate this process, as it clears the field for others. In the meantime, perhaps some individuals and companies will be delighted that the lights have gone out on their somewhat dubious pasts!

All our prior articles in Webb-site Reports will remain in the Internet Archive of Webb-site.com, including the Article Archive here. I have ceased full coverage of regulatory actions by the SFC, HKEX, HKMA, AFRC, MMT, SFAT and others, effective 30-Sep-2025.

But wait...

So is this the last that you will hear from me? Hopefully not! I wake up every morning and immediately infer that I am not yet dead. So I will open a site on Substack, with free subscriptions, and import the Webb-site mailing list there. This will allow me to occasionally ventilate my views on important issues until I am too weak to do so - I just can't stop myself. So if you opted into our newsletter list (as over 33,000 people have), then you will receive an introductory email via Substack when it goes live, and you can opt out of that if you want.

However, if this should be my last public utterance, then let me just utter that after my loving family, running Webb-site.com and campaigning for the public interest in corporate and economic governance since 1998 has been the joy of my life, far exceeding the satisfaction of just beating the market with my investments, although the latter has allowed me to do the former for free and to finance other good causes. I just wish it could have gone on for longer, but we take what time we can get.

So if you are ever in a financially secure position, with expertise in your field and the independence to speak out, then I urge you to contribute your wisdom to the public domain - it will enrich your life and you won't regret it. Whenever you die, you will die happy in the knowledge that you did what you could to make a difference.

Carpe diem, and Ga Yau!

David M Webb MBE

Founder, Webb-site.com

