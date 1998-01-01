In this article
SFC censures CLSA, CITIC Securities Brokerage and Beijing Enterprises (0392) and various staff
SFC, 30-Dec-2019
For pre-arranging share buybacks and then passing them through the market, in effect preventing other shareholders from participating in the "on-market" buybacks.
Organisations
People
- Lau, Eddy Ka Yip 劉家業
- Lau, King Yuen 劉敬元
- Li, Stephanie 李培芬
- Tung, Eric Woon Cheung 董渙樟
- Walters, Andrew James
- Wilson, Stuart Richard
Sign up for our free newsletter
Recommend Webb-site to a friend
Copyright & disclaimer, Privacy policy