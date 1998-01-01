In this article

SFC censures CLSA, CITIC Securities Brokerage and Beijing Enterprises (0392) and various staff

SFC, 30-Dec-2019

For pre-arranging share buybacks and then passing them through the market, in effect preventing other shareholders from participating in the "on-market" buybacks.

Organisations

People

Sign up for our free newsletter

Recommend Webb-site to a friend

Copyright & disclaimer, Privacy policy

Back to top