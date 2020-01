In this article

Susan Brown Clift v HK Cyberport Management Co Ltd

HK Court of First Instance, 6-Jan-2020

The widow of Mark Owen Clift, who was COO at the Cyberport when he died in 2017 of dilated cardiomyopathy, is claiming under the Employees' Compensation Ordinance that his death was caused by emotional stress from two previous slip-and-fall accidents at the property.

