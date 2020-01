News, analysis and opinions since 1998

In this article

HKICPA fines Ms. Chan Mei Ling (A09996) HK$15k

HKICPA, 7-Jan-2020

For failing to perform appropriate audit procedures on a private company's 2016 accounts.

People

Sign up for our free newsletter

Recommend Webb-site to a friend

Copyright & disclaimer, Privacy policy

Back to top