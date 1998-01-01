In this article

Ex-civil servant & husband jailed for HK$4.9m housing allowance fraud

ICAC, 15-Jan-2020

Why does the Government pay more to those who rent a home than to those who don't? In the private sector, people get what their skills are worth, no more, no less. Mr Luk was worth what his employer paid him. If he had received it as salary rather than housing allowance then his wife would have been in the clear, but he probably wanted the weird HK tax break in which housing is only assessed as 10% of cash pay, regardless of value. That should be scrapped.

