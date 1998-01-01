In this article

SFC to commence proceedings for suspected manipulation in China Ding Yi Feng (0612)

SFC, 22-Jan-2020

Against a number of individuals including at least 1 officer of the company. It's unclear whether the proceedings will be civil or criminal. Trading resumes tomorrow, but 32.37% remains frozen by the investigation. The bubble stock was suspended at $23.08 but net assets are just $0.07, so prepare for a spectacular, HK$28bn crash.

