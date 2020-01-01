In this article

Ban Loong (0030) renews HK$16m loans at 19.2% p.a. until 12-Jan-2021

Company announcement, 10-Jan-2020

The HK borrower is now named as PCAP Capital Ltd, owned by Freddy Tsao Fai. We can tell you that he owns a UK company with the same name.

Organisations

People

Sign up for our free newsletter

Recommend Webb-site to a friend

Copyright & disclaimer, Privacy policy

Back to top