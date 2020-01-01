In this article
Ban Loong (0030) renews HK$16m loans at 19.2% p.a. until 12-Jan-2021
Company announcement, 10-Jan-2020
The HK borrower is now named as PCAP Capital Ltd, owned by Freddy Tsao Fai. We can tell you that he owns a UK company with the same name.
Organisations
- BAN LOONG FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED
- Ban Loong Holdings Limited
- PCAP CAPITAL LIMITED (GBEN)
- PCAP CAPITAL LIMITED (HK)
People
