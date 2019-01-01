In this article

Ban Loong (0030) renews HK$21.1m loans at 12% p.a. until 8-Jan-2021

Company announcement, 8-Jan-2020

3 loans to Wedgwood Trading Ltd, owned by Mr Lin Andong, were originally made on 7-Jan, 8-Feb and 5-Mar 2019 all maturing 8-Apr-2019, when the interest rate was cut from 18% to 12% and the loans extended for 9 months. There was no announcement of the original loans or the April renewal.

