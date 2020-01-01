In this article

Capital VC (2324) grants directors share options at 87% discount to net asset value

Company announcement, 13-Feb-2020

220m options equivalent to 8% of the existing shares at $0.025 per share. This is a Chapter 21 investment company in the "Enigma Network". The NAV at 31-Jan was $0.189/share. 27.5m options (1%) go to each of the 2 executive directors, approved by the 3 "independent" directors. We call on the SFC to stop this.

