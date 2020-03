In this article

HSBC cancels "Informal Meeting of HK shareholders" webcast due to COVID

Company announcement, 25-Mar-2020

Apparently this hi-tech bank doesn't know how to do a multi-way video webcast that would bring the Chairman and senior management together in a virtual room. Have they not heard of Zoom or Google Hangouts, amongst others?

