Lew Mon Hung stripped of his Bronze Bauhinia Star

HK Gazette, 3-Apr-2020

His final appeal against conviction was dismissed by the Court of Final Appeal on 11-Jun-2019. His BBS was awarded by CE Donald Tsang on 1-Jul-2010.

