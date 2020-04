News, analysis and opinions since 1998

In this article

SFC bans Chan Tan Lo, ex-BOCI Securities, for 14 months

SFC, 19-Mar-2020

For overcharging clients in bond mark-ups by failing to pass on lower-than-expected execution prices.

Organisations

People

Sign up for our free newsletter

Recommend Webb-site to a friend

Copyright & disclaimer, Privacy policy

Back to top