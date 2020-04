In this article

SFC bans Mo Shau Wah for life

SFC, 23-Mar-2020

She plundered HK$110.2m worth of shares from China Pacific Securities over a 7-year period, aided by a settlement clerk who tampered with the records. Both were jailed. It cost the brokerage HK$156m to buy the shares back and make the clients whole.

