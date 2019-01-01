In this article

Neo-Neon (1868) clarifies previous reports

Company announcement, 10-Mar-2020

This follows a complaint by Webb-site, that the reports referred to "various investing funds issued by Burwill [0024]" when in fact they were convertible bonds which were due to mature on 27-Sep-2019 and are in default. It now emerges that these were "sold" on the last day of 2019, although the buyer, a presumably worthless Samoa shell owned by a Mr Sun Jian, doesn't have to settle until the last day of 2020, so it could default. The sale agreement should have been announced when made, so that's a breach of the Listing Rules.

