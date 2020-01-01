In this article
Censure/criticism of ex-directors of Champion Technology (0092) and Kantone (1059)
SEHK, 27-Apr-2020
Breaches of fiduciary duties led to an astounding HK$8.9bn of impariment losses (over 99%) on the value of purported "Tianhuang stones". Left unmentioned is what assets they swapped for this near-worthless treasure. Again, the so-called INEDs were unquestioningly dormant. Paul Kan Man Lok, JP, SBS, CBE etc. should now be stripped of his gongs.
Organisations
People
- Bleackley, Frank
- Ha, Shirley Suk Ling 夏淑玲
- Ho, Miranda Mo Han 何慕嫻
- Kan, Leo Kin Leung 簡堅良
- Kan, Paul Man Lok 簡文樂
- Lai, Fred Yat Kwong 黎日光
- Lee, Chi Wah (1956) 李志華
- Miller, Terry John 苗禮
Sign up for our free newsletter
Recommend Webb-site to a friend
Copyright & disclaimer, Privacy policy