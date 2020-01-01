In this article

Censure/criticism of ex-directors of Champion Technology (0092) and Kantone (1059)

SEHK, 27-Apr-2020

Breaches of fiduciary duties led to an astounding HK$8.9bn of impariment losses (over 99%) on the value of purported "Tianhuang stones". Left unmentioned is what assets they swapped for this near-worthless treasure. Again, the so-called INEDs were unquestioningly dormant. Paul Kan Man Lok, JP, SBS, CBE etc. should now be stripped of his gongs.

