Independent shareholders veto 2:1 rights issue at Neway (0055)

Company announcement, 4-May-2020

Good to see. Since 13-Jul-2018, "whitewash waivers" under the Takeovers Code require a 75% approval, to allow someone to take control without making a general offer. The vote was only 73.23% in favour, so it failed. Every vote counts!

