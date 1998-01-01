In this article

SFC petitions to wind up Combest (8190)

SFC, 21-May-2020

At last, some real action. Webb-site filed a detailed complaint on this matter with the SFC on 21-Dec-2017. The SFC now alleges over-priced acquisitions identified in our complaint. The sellers were BVI companies the owners of which were not disclosed. The SFC alleges 2 directors and a suspected shadow director, one Mr Ng Kwok Fai, caused losses of HK$293m to Combest. Notably the SFC seeks a winding-up rather than just compensatory orders. They should do this more often - many other companies suspended by the SFC, including Lerado (1225) are in such limbo.

