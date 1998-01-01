In this article
Convoy Collateral Ltd v Roy Cho Kwai Chee & others
HK Court of Appeal, 3-Jul-2020
Convoy (1019) succeeds in its appeal, obtaining a restraining order against Roy Cho Kwai Chee over HK$654m of his assets in this Enigma Network case, ruling that Justice Jonathan Harris had erred on points of law (paragraph 55).
Organisations
- Athena Power Limited
- Broad Idea International Limited (VG)
- Checkmate Finance Hong Kong Limited
- China Green (Holdings) Limited
- CONVOY COLLATERAL LIMITED
- Convoy Global Holdings Limited
- HELP U CREDIT FINANCE LIMITED
- TRUE SURPLUS INTERNATIONAL INVESTMENT LIMITED
People
- Chan, Andy Wang Fai
- Chan, Christie Lai Yee 陳麗兒
- Cheung, Gilbert Wan Hung
- Cho, Roy Kwai Chee 曹貴子
- Harris, Jonathan Russell 夏利士
- Hon, Siu Hong 韓紹康
- Lam, Paul Chi Yung 林智勇
- Ng, Billy Men Kit
- Ng, Yao Kwok
- Tan, Byron Ye Kai 陳毅凱
- Zhang, Xiongfeng 張雄峰
Topics
