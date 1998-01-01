In this article

Convoy Collateral Ltd v Roy Cho Kwai Chee & others

HK Court of Appeal, 3-Jul-2020

Convoy (1019) succeeds in its appeal, obtaining a restraining order against Roy Cho Kwai Chee over HK$654m of his assets in this Enigma Network case, ruling that Justice Jonathan Harris had erred on points of law (paragraph 55).

