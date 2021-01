In this article

TraHK (2800) cannot buy any more US-sanctioned HSI stocks

Company announcement, 11-Jan-2021

That's because it has US Persons as its Trustee and Manager. There is a Supervisory Committee which has the power to change both, and it should now do so, picking a non-US manager and trustee. Until then, the HK$105bn fund will struggle to track the Hang Seng Index.

