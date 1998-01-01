In this article

Criticism of Xinming China (2699) and its Chairman Chen Chengshou

SEHK, 1-Aug-2021

Without telling his board of directors, or announcing it, or getting shareholders' approval, he pledged RMB535.4m of the group's deposits at Bank of Wenzhou (of which he is a director) to secure a loan by that bank to a third party, Zhejiang Muji Trading Co Ltd, just before the 2018 year-end. The pledge was released a few days later after the guarantee fee was not paid.

