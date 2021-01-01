In this article

Back on TraHK (2800)

Company announcement, 13-Jan-2021

Without giving reasons, fund manager State Street (ultimately a US person) now says that TraHK will resume investments in US-sanctioned stocks in the HSI, 2 days after it stopped. 2% of the units have been redeemed since then. This comes after Webb-site called for the Supervisory Committee to remove State Street and replace it with a non-US person. Will they change their mind a second time, like the New York Stock Exchange did when it delisted the stocks? Wait and see.

