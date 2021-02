In this article

Censure of Brightoil Petroleum (ex-0933) and 4 directors

SEHK, 3-Feb-2021

They failed to announce SEHK Listing Committee's decision to delist the company - something that SEHK could have announced anyway. Why doesn't SEHK announce its own decisions and appeals against them, to keep the market informed?

