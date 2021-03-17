In this article

Arts body 'may scrap funding for law-breakers'

RTHK, 17-Mar-2021

Better question: why are taxpayers paying artists, selected by the ADC, to produce works of art, thereby distorting the free market? Scrap the Arts Development Council, save over HK$226m per year of subventions, and let the market decide which arts are worth funding. Any time you insert a government body into the mix, you are bound to end up with these issues.

