In this article

Golik (1118) has been "recently informed by Mr Lo", an INED, of his sanction by HKICPA

Company announcement, 22-Mar-2021

This follows a complaint by Webb-site filed with SEHK on 18-Mar-2021 that Golik had failed to announce the sanction, presumably because he had not told them, over 5 months after it was handed down.

Organisations

People

