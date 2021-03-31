Webb reappointed to Takeovers Panel for 2 more years

They must be optimistic! He was first appointed in 2001 and became a Deputy Chairman in 2013. He's the 3rd-longest serving current member of the Panel.

Appointments to SFC committees

Issue date: 2021-03-31 16:27:15

The Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) is pleased to announce new appointments and reappointments to the following committees with effect from 1 April 2021:

Academic and Accreditation Advisory Committee

Committee on Real Estate Investment Trusts

Public Shareholders Group

SFC (HKEC Listing) Committee

Share Registrars’ Disciplinary Committee

Takeovers and Mergers Panel

Takeovers Appeal Committee

The SFC welcomes all new committee members and expresses its gratitude to outgoing members for their service.



The membership changes are listed below. Details including the committees’ responsibilities and full lists of members with their titles and affiliations are available on the SFC website.

Academic and Accreditation Advisory Committee

Reappointments:

Dr CHAN Fung Cheung Wilson

Dr CHAN Wing Ho Alex

Prof LEUNG Siu Fai

Committee on Real Estate Investment Trusts

Reappointments:

CHOI Fung Yee Christina (Chairman)

CHAN Duen Grace

Dr CHAN Ho Wah Terence

CHAN Wing Hing Barry

CHIANG Sui Fook Lilian

HO Edmund

HO Yin Tung Brian

Prof HUI Chi Man, MH

LAU Ka Shi Betsy, BBS

NG Yiu Fai (Alias: Curtis NG)

WONG Chi Ming Sally

WU Thomas Jefferson, JP

YEONG Wei Ming Alexandra

New members:

WONG Sing Ming

YUEN Ka Fai (Alias: Frank YUEN)

Outgoing members:

KWOK Lam Kwong Larry, SBS, JP

LAU Chun Kong, JP

Public Shareholders Group

Reappointments:

MO Yuen Man Anita

SCHLABBERS Manuel

WEI Zhen

WONG Yu Tsang Alex

WONG David Nicholas

New members:

CHAN Kwok King Kingsley

LI Lin, Lincoln

MA Sean

Outgoing members:

BENNETT Pru

HO Chi On John

PARK Yoo Kyung

SFC (HKEC Listing) Committee

Reappointments:

CHAN Yuk Sing Freeman

EMSLEY Matthew Calvert

PHADNIS Dhananjay Shrikrishna

WONG David Nicholas

New member:

LEUNG Po Wah Pauline

Outgoing member:

TYE Philip Andrew

Share Registrars’ Disciplinary Committee

Reappointments:

CHAN Henry

CHUI Ming Wai (Alias: Vivian CHUI)

FOOTMAN Michael Henry Charles

LAM Hui Yip (Alias: Clement LAM)

LEE Yuen Man, Virginia

WONG Man Yee (Alias: Fanny WONG)

New members:

CHIU Jeckle

TSUI Kam Yip, Alison

Outgoing members:

NORMAN David Michael

TSAI Wing Chung, Philip, BBS, JP

Takeovers and Mergers Panel

Appointments:

CHAN Yuk Sing Freeman (Chairman)

CLARK Stephen Edward (Deputy Chairman)

YU Ka Po Benita (Deputy Chairman)

Reappointments:

WEBB David Michael (Deputy Chairman)

BIDLAKE Alexandra

BROWN Melissa

IP Koon Wing Ernest

LIU Yun Bonn

PARK Yoo Kyung

SHAH Asit Sudhir

VAS CHAU Lai Kun Judy

WONG Wai Ming

WOO Ka Biu, Jackson

YUEN Ka Fai (Alias: Frank YUEN)

New member:

CLARK Stephen John

Outgoing member:

CHOW Koon Ying Paul

Takeovers Appeal Committee

Reappointments:

BIDLAKE Alexandra

BROWN Melissa

CHAN Yuk Sing Freeman

CLARK Stephen Edward

IP Koon Wing Ernest

LIU Yun Bonn

PARK Yoo Kyung

SHAH Asit Sudhir

VAS CHAU Lai Kun Judy

WEBB David Michael

WONG Wai Ming

WOO Ka Biu, Jackson

YUEN Ka Fai (Alias: Frank YUEN)

New member:

CLARK Stephen John

Outgoing member:

CHOW Koon Ying Paul

