Webb reappointed to Takeovers Panel for 2 more years
They must be optimistic! He was first appointed in 2001 and became a Deputy Chairman in 2013. He's the 3rd-longest serving current member of the Panel.
Appointments to SFC committees
Issue date: 2021-03-31 16:27:15
The Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) is pleased to announce new appointments and reappointments to the following committees with effect from 1 April 2021:
- Academic and Accreditation Advisory Committee
- Committee on Real Estate Investment Trusts
- Public Shareholders Group
- SFC (HKEC Listing) Committee
- Share Registrars’ Disciplinary Committee
- Takeovers and Mergers Panel
- Takeovers Appeal Committee
The SFC welcomes all new committee members and expresses its gratitude to outgoing members for their service.
The membership changes are listed below. Details including the committees’ responsibilities and full lists of members with their titles and affiliations are available on the SFC website.
Academic and Accreditation Advisory Committee
Reappointments:
Dr CHAN Fung Cheung Wilson
Dr CHAN Wing Ho Alex
Prof LEUNG Siu Fai
Committee on Real Estate Investment Trusts
Reappointments:
CHOI Fung Yee Christina (Chairman)
CHAN Duen Grace
Dr CHAN Ho Wah Terence
CHAN Wing Hing Barry
CHIANG Sui Fook Lilian
HO Edmund
HO Yin Tung Brian
Prof HUI Chi Man, MH
LAU Ka Shi Betsy, BBS
NG Yiu Fai (Alias: Curtis NG)
WONG Chi Ming Sally
WU Thomas Jefferson, JP
YEONG Wei Ming Alexandra
New members:
WONG Sing Ming
YUEN Ka Fai (Alias: Frank YUEN)
Outgoing members:
KWOK Lam Kwong Larry, SBS, JP
LAU Chun Kong, JP
Public Shareholders Group
Reappointments:
MO Yuen Man Anita
SCHLABBERS Manuel
WEI Zhen
WONG Yu Tsang Alex
WONG David Nicholas
New members:
CHAN Kwok King Kingsley
LI Lin, Lincoln
MA Sean
Outgoing members:
BENNETT Pru
HO Chi On John
PARK Yoo Kyung
SFC (HKEC Listing) Committee
Reappointments:
CHAN Yuk Sing Freeman
EMSLEY Matthew Calvert
PHADNIS Dhananjay Shrikrishna
WONG David Nicholas
New member:
LEUNG Po Wah Pauline
Outgoing member:
TYE Philip Andrew
Share Registrars’ Disciplinary Committee
Reappointments:
CHAN Henry
CHUI Ming Wai (Alias: Vivian CHUI)
FOOTMAN Michael Henry Charles
LAM Hui Yip (Alias: Clement LAM)
LEE Yuen Man, Virginia
WONG Man Yee (Alias: Fanny WONG)
New members:
CHIU Jeckle
TSUI Kam Yip, Alison
Outgoing members:
NORMAN David Michael
TSAI Wing Chung, Philip, BBS, JP
Takeovers and Mergers Panel
Appointments:
CHAN Yuk Sing Freeman (Chairman)
CLARK Stephen Edward (Deputy Chairman)
YU Ka Po Benita (Deputy Chairman)
Reappointments:
WEBB David Michael (Deputy Chairman)
BIDLAKE Alexandra
BROWN Melissa
IP Koon Wing Ernest
LIU Yun Bonn
PARK Yoo Kyung
SHAH Asit Sudhir
VAS CHAU Lai Kun Judy
WONG Wai Ming
WOO Ka Biu, Jackson
YUEN Ka Fai (Alias: Frank YUEN)
New member:
CLARK Stephen John
Outgoing member:
CHOW Koon Ying Paul
Takeovers Appeal Committee
Reappointments:
BIDLAKE Alexandra
BROWN Melissa
CHAN Yuk Sing Freeman
CLARK Stephen Edward
IP Koon Wing Ernest
LIU Yun Bonn
PARK Yoo Kyung
SHAH Asit Sudhir
VAS CHAU Lai Kun Judy
WEBB David Michael
WONG Wai Ming
WOO Ka Biu, Jackson
YUEN Ka Fai (Alias: Frank YUEN)
New member:
CLARK Stephen John
Outgoing member:
CHOW Koon Ying Paul
EndNews captured as of:2021-03-31 16:27:15
