In this article

HK residents revolt against Covid-19 quarantine camp | Reg 599A s2
Bloomberg, 7-May-2021
The residents are revolting! Good to see, as we have said, they probably don't fit the legal definition of "contacts" under Reg. 599A, namely that they are "likely" to have been exposed to risk of infection. Even less so in larger buildings like Tower 11 of Caribbean Coast, where 1027 residents were evacuated.
