In this article

HKSAR v Claudia Mo Man Ching

HK Court of First Instance, 28-May-2021

Bail is refused. Justice Esther Toh decides that the unspecified bail conditions offered are not sufficient for believing that Ms Mo "will not continue to commit acts endangering national security". The judgment cites several WhatsApp conversations with journalists retrieved from Ms Mo's phone.

People

Topics

Sign up for our free newsletter

Recommend Webb-site to a friend

Copyright & disclaimer, Privacy policy

Back to top