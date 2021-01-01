In this article
CST (0985) sells 32.18m Evergrande Vehicle (0708) shares at $3.89/share
Company announcement, 5-Oct-2021
At 31-Mar-2021, CST held 42.18m shares at HK$57.80. In the annual report, management wrote "The Group is optimistic about the prospects of China Evergrande Vehicle in the medium to long term, subject to market conditions."
Organisations
- China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group Limited 中國恒大新能源汽車集團有限公司
- CST Group Limited 中譽集團有限公司
- SKYTOP TECHNOLOGY LIMITED 立天科技有限公司
