2 former EDs of Convoy Global (ex-1019) jailed for conspiracy to defraud

Mark Mak Kwong Yiu (7 months) and Christie Chan Lai Yee (5 months, suspended for 18 months) thereby enter the Webb-site Hall of Shame. They and their 2 co-defendants are the first persons connected to the "Enigma Network" exposed by Webb-site in 2017 to be sentenced. Comment: the sentences seem remarkably light by comparison with recent sentences for peaceful but unauthorised assemblies.

Two former senior executives of Convoy Global jailed for conspiracy to defraud

Two former executive directors of Convoy Global Holdings Limited (Convoy Global) and two co-defendants were today jailed between four and seven months at the District Court after conviction of conspiracy to defraud the company and its board of directors and shareholders as well as the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (SEHK) over the placement of bonds issued by Convoy Global. The two former executive directors were also disqualified from being company directors for three years and two years respectively (Note 1).

The case arose from a corporate fraud and misconduct complaint which led to a search operation conducted by the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) in June 2017 and a subsequent large-scale joint operation of the SFC and the Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) conducted in December 2017. Crucial evidence was secured in the operations which resulted in the charges of the four by the ICAC (Note 2).

In sentencing, Deputy Judge Mr Newman Wong said “the purposes of the conspiracy was to pursue personal gain by the first defendant, the former Executive Director cum CEO of Convoy Global, and circumvent the regulations governing connected transactions which was harmful to the social system and the financial market of Hong Kong.”

Mr Thomas Atkinson, the SFC's Executive Director of Enforcement, said: “We are pleased to see the criminal outcomes achieved in the case, which proves the effectiveness of our strategy to collaborate with other law enforcement agencies in combatting serious corporate fraud cases.”

The SFC will continue to collaborate with other law enforcement agencies, including the ICAC, to jointly combat corporate fraud and misconduct.

