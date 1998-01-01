In this article
HKICPA fines KPMG, June Yu Yuk Ping & Yu Wai Sum HK$1m total, plus HK$5m costs
HKICPA, 23-Sep-2021
For bad audits of China Forestry (ex-0930) for 2006-2009. They win our "Can't See the Forest for the Trees" award. The Financial Reporting Council didn't start investigating until 2012, and its Audit Investigation Board reported back in 2016. The HKICPA then launched this case in 2017. Meanwhile China Forestry last traded with a market cap of HK$9.03bn in 2011 and went into liquidation in 2015.
Organisations
People
- Chan, Christopher Wai Tong 陳偉棠
- Lam, Donald Yin Shing 林燕勝
- Lau, Zabrina Shing Yan 劉勝欣
- Mui, Arthur 梅慶堯
- Tsai, Philip Wing Chung 蔡永忠
- Yu, June Yuk Ping 余玉萍
- Yu, Wai Sum 余慧心
Sign up for our free newsletter
Recommend Webb-site to a friend
Copyright & disclaimer, Privacy policy