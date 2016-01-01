In this article
HKICPA fines Dickson Chan Chi Kwong and Sam Sum Chun Ho of JH CPA Alliance Ltd HK$75k and HK$60k respectively | Megalogic 2016 annual report
HKICPA, 3-Nov-2021
For bad audit work on the 2016 annual report of an unnamed listed company. From the Webb-site Who's Who database of clients and year-ends, this can only be GSN Corporations Ltd (8242), then known as Megalogic Technology Holdings Ltd. We note that Mr Chan is an INED of eBroker (8039) and Sanbase (8501). Mr Sum is an INED and Audit Committee Chairman of Future Data (8229).
Organisations
- eBroker Group Limited 電子交易集團有限公司
- Future Data Group Limited
- GSN Corporations Limited
- JH CPA ALLIANCE LIMITED 晉華會計師事務所有限公司
- Sanbase Corporation Limited 莊皇集團公司
People
