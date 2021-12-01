SFC bans Wang Yu Ching, ex-Bank of Singapore & Bank Julius Baer, for 10 years

For faking her academic credentials, claiming in applications from 2012 to 2019 that she had earned a BA in Business Administration from California State University in 1994.

SFC bans Wang Yu Ching for 10 years

The Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) has banned Ms Wang Yu Ching, a former senior relationship manager and director of Bank of Singapore Limited (BOS), and former relationship manager and director of Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd (BJB), from re-entering the industry for 10 years from 1 December 2021 to 30 November 2031 (Note 1).

The disciplinary action follows an SFC investigation which found that, in support of her employment applications, Wang had misrepresented her academic qualifications to BJB in 2012 and BOS in 2018. She also presented copies of a false degree certificate to BOS on multiple occasions in 2019.

The SFC considers that Wang is not fit and proper to be a regulated person as her conduct is plainly dishonest, and calls into question her character and reliability, and her ability to carry on regulated activities competently and honestly.

In deciding the sanction against Wang, the SFC took into account all relevant circumstances, including her otherwise clean disciplinary record.

The case was referred to the SFC by the HKMA.

Note:

Wang was registered as a relevant individual of: (i) BJB between 19 February 2013 and 14 July 2014 to carry on Type 1 (dealing in securities) and Type 4 (advising on securities) regulated activities; and (ii) BOS between 16 March 2019 and 12 September 2019 to carry on Type 1 (dealing in securities) regulated activity. Wang is currently not licensed by the SFC or registered with the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA).

