In this article

Christopher James Aarons v SFC

SFAT, 13-Apr-2021

Mr Aarons' application for secret proceedings is denied. Open justice prevails. He is appealing the SFC's proposed 3-year ban following his fine in Korea for dealing on material non-public information, relating to a block sale in Hyundai Securities Co Ltd, for which a penalty of KRW337.6m (HK$2.6m) was imposed. Amazingly, in Korea, defendants are not publicly named even after they have been fined. The SFAT hearing is scheduled for 8, 11 and 14-Apr-2022.

