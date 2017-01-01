In this article
HKICPA fines Mercedes Hsu Yuk King & Alex Kwong Kam Kwan of Andes Glacier CPA Ltd HK$150k and HK$80k respectively | 2017 annual report
HKICPA, 16-Jun-2021
For bad work on the 2017 audit of an unnamed listed company. From our client database this must be Sun International (8029). The auditor relied on the valuation reports by an unnamed firm which was Roma Appraisals Ltd.
Organisations
- ANDES GLACIER CPA LIMITED 思捷會計師行有限公司
- Roma Appraisals Limited 羅馬國際評估有限公司
- Sun International Group Limited 太陽國際集團有限公司
People
- D'Souza, Robin Gregory 蘇諾賢
- Fong, Dennis Wai Kuk 方緯谷
- Hsu, Mercedes Yuk King 徐玉琼
- Kwok, Bennie Kai Bun 郭啟彬
- Kwong, Alex Kam Kwan 鄺錦坤
- Lam, Hilda Hiu Nga 林曉雅
- Lim, Malcolm Kian Leng 林健龍
- Yeung, Adrian King Hung
