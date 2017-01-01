In this article

HKICPA fines Mercedes Hsu Yuk King & Alex Kwong Kam Kwan of Andes Glacier CPA Ltd HK$150k and HK$80k respectively | 2017 annual report

HKICPA, 16-Jun-2021

For bad work on the 2017 audit of an unnamed listed company. From our client database this must be Sun International (8029). The auditor relied on the valuation reports by an unnamed firm which was Roma Appraisals Ltd.

