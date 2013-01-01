In this article

HKICPA fines KPMG, Fung Kwong Ming, Wong Sau Ling & Aloysius Tse Hau Yin for Moulin (ex-0389) audits

HKICPA, 18-Jun-2021

16 years after the 2005 collapse of Moulin, HKICPA finally got around to sanctioning the auditors from 1999-2001. Ms Wong was also fined in Dec-2019 over the audits of Modern Beauty Salon (0919). Mr Tse, who retired from KPMG in 2003, is currently an INED of 6 listed companies.

