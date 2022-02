In this article

Ex-Sun Life manager convicted of laundering HK$640k in commissions

ICAC, 31-Jan-2022

In a typical life insurance sales scam, 8 policies were booked to his underling in order to maximise the commissions - an average of HK$80k per policy, which again underlines what an inefficient savings method this industry is.

