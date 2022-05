In this article

CPA charged with theft of USD1.25m from client companies

ICAC, 3-May-2022

We note that in 2020, defendant Charles Cheung Hing Chik was declared bankrupt in relation to the monies he owed one of the two companies involved, Ling Sing Ltd.

