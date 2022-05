In this article

Ex-AIA District Manager guilty of fraud over signing fee

ICAC, 28-Apr-2022

She received a signing-on fee of HK$860k by inflating her income at the previous insurer by HK$1.5m. We note that signing fees and high commissions are a common practice in this industry, in which salespeople are not so much selling you a product as selling you to the insurer.

