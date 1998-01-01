In this article
HKICPA bans Michael Ang Wing Fung permanently and bans Chan Kam Wah for 3 years
HKICPA, 20-Apr-2022
This is a follow-on action from the SFC's action for window-dressing the accounts of W. Falcon Asset Management (Asia) Ltd.
Organisations
People
- Ang, Michael Wing Fung 洪榮鋒
- Chan, Bonnie Yiting 陳翊庭
- Chan, Kam Wah (HKICPA:A16790) 陳錦華
- Chau, Charles Chi Chung 周致聰
- Chow, Edward Lap San 周立新
- Morrison, Kenneth Graeme 文禮信
- Shen, Timothy Ka Yip 沈嘉奕
