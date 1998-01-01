In this article

HKICPA bans Michael Ang Wing Fung permanently and bans Chan Kam Wah for 3 years

HKICPA, 20-Apr-2022

This is a follow-on action from the SFC's action for window-dressing the accounts of W. Falcon Asset Management (Asia) Ltd.

Organisations

People

Sign up for our free newsletter

Recommend Webb-site to a friend

Copyright & disclaimer, Privacy policy

Back to top