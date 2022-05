In this article

KPMG Partner Irene Chu Ngar Yee fined HK$100k for non-compliance with professional standards

HKICPA, 22-Apr-2022

Awkward: we note that she is a Govt-appointed member of the Financial Reporting Review Panel, which investigates HK-listed companies for non-compliance with financial reporting requirements.

Organisations

People

Sign up for our free newsletter

Recommend Webb-site to a friend

Copyright & disclaimer, Privacy policy

Back to top