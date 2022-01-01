In this article

Tianyun (6836): PwC quits as auditor at board's request after problems with bank confirmations and possible "unauthorised transactions" | Elite Partners adviserhips

Company announcement, 16-May-2022

They are replaced by Elite Partners CPA Ltd, whose track record of HKICPA disciplinary sanctions and returns to shareholders of clients after their appointment speaks for itself.

