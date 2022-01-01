In this article
Tianyun (6836): PwC quits as auditor at board's request after problems with bank confirmations and possible "unauthorised transactions" | Elite Partners adviserhips
Company announcement, 16-May-2022
They are replaced by Elite Partners CPA Ltd, whose track record of HKICPA disciplinary sanctions and returns to shareholders of clients after their appointment speaks for itself.
Organisations
- ELITE PARTNERS CPA LIMITED 開元信德會計師事務所有限公司
- PricewaterhouseCoopers (HK)
- Tianyun International Holdings Limited 天韵國際控股有限公司
Topics
Sign up for our free newsletter
Recommend Webb-site to a friend
Copyright & disclaimer, Privacy policy