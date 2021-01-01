In this article
Re Allied Weli Development Ltd
HK Court of Appeal, 13-May-2022
The applications of Eugene Chuang Yue Chien and 5 others to appeal a judgment and order for production of documents and private examination is refused. The liquidators are trying to discover what happened to over HK$2.8bn of net assets in the "impugned transactions". Unfortunately, the judgment to which this refers, [2021] HKCFI 1247, and a decision of that judge also refusing leave to appeal, [2021] HKCFI 2968, are not online.
Organisations
- Allied Weli Development Limited
- China Ruyi Holdings Limited 中國儒意控股有限公司
- HEC Capital Limited
- Lam & Co. 林炳昌律師事務所
- Penta Investment Advisers Limited
People
- Batchelor, John Howard 包卓能
- Chuang, Eugene Yue Chien 莊友堅
- Fung, Kenneth
- Lam, Andrew Ping Cheung 林炳昌
- Lee, Tze Mun (d)
- Liao, Cindy Miao Ling 廖苗玲
- Lo, Karen Ki Yan 羅琪茵
- Pak, William Eui Won
- Tong, So Yuet 唐素月
- Wong, Foelan (1970) 黃富仁
Sign up for our free newsletter
Recommend Webb-site to a friend
Copyright & disclaimer, Privacy policy