In this article

Re Allied Weli Development Ltd

HK Court of Appeal, 13-May-2022

The applications of Eugene Chuang Yue Chien and 5 others to appeal a judgment and order for production of documents and private examination is refused. The liquidators are trying to discover what happened to over HK$2.8bn of net assets in the "impugned transactions". Unfortunately, the judgment to which this refers, [2021] HKCFI 1247, and a decision of that judge also refusing leave to appeal, [2021] HKCFI 2968, are not online.

