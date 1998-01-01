In this article

Target Insurance Co Ltd v Mr Ng Yu & others

HK Court of First Instance, 13-May-2022

The plaintiff, now under managers appointed by the Insurance Authority, alleges a "massive fraud perpetuated" (sic) by Mr Ng Yu and Jerff Lee Cheuk Fung and that Mr Ng is the "central figure in the fraudulent scheme". Mr Ng is Chairman of both Target Insurance (Holdings) Ltd (6161) and Amber Hill Finance (0033). The insurer deposited funds with Nerico Brothers Ltd which were allegedly "dissipated to various corporate vehicles owned by" Mr Ng, including Neo Tech Inc and Amber Hill Capital Ltd.

