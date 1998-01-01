In this article
Target Insurance Co Ltd v Mr Ng Yu & others
HK Court of First Instance, 13-May-2022
The plaintiff, now under managers appointed by the Insurance Authority, alleges a "massive fraud perpetuated" (sic) by Mr Ng Yu and Jerff Lee Cheuk Fung and that Mr Ng is the "central figure in the fraudulent scheme". Mr Ng is Chairman of both Target Insurance (Holdings) Ltd (6161) and Amber Hill Finance (0033). The insurer deposited funds with Nerico Brothers Ltd which were allegedly "dissipated to various corporate vehicles owned by" Mr Ng, including Neo Tech Inc and Amber Hill Capital Ltd.
Organisations
- AMBER HILL CAPITAL LIMITED 安山資本有限公司
- AMBER HILL ES FUND SPC
- Amber Hill Financial Holdings Limited 安山金控股份有限公司
- Bank Julius Bär & Co. AG
- Neo Tech Inc.
- Nerico Brothers Limited (HK)
- Smart Neo Holdings Limited
- TARGET INSURANCE (HOLDINGS) LIMITED 泰加保險(控股)有限公司
- TARGET INSURANCE COMPANY, LIMITED 泰加保險有限公司
- YF SECURITIES PTE. LTD
People
