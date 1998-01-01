In this article

Insurance agent charged over HK$30m commission scam

ICAC, 22-Jun-2022

It always amazes us how much commission is paid up-front in this industry. Ms Lo Yin Wa was working for another, unnamed firm, and allegedly procured 6 "dummy agents" to receive commissions from Sun Life, into bank accounts she controlled. 208 "high commission rate" products were involved, and the policies lapsed after subsequent premiums were not paid.

