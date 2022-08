In this article

HKICPA fines Mr Cheung Wai Lun HK$80k

HKICPA, 8-Jul-2022

For failing to produce the requested information and documentation after being selected for a practice review. Kind of a dog-ate-my-homework excuse. Note: the HKICPA fails to name Mr Cheung's practice. We have several people by this name in Webb-site Who's Who, and have no idea which one this is.

