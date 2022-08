In this article

Ex-manager of Cinergy Insurance Services Ltd admits referral fee fraud

ICAC, 4-Aug-2022

Anny Pang Wai Chun admitted that between Jul-2018 and Aug-2020, she falsely represented to Cinergy that her husband was the referrer of 18 policies taken out by 7 policyholders. As a result, Cinergy paid referral fees totalling over HK$19k to her husband

