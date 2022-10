In this article

Sanction of ex-directors of Biosino Bio-Tec (8247) | Requests for Assistance

SEHK, 24-Oct-2022

For failing to co-operate with an investigation. They and 80 other people are on the Exchange's wanted-for-assistance list.

