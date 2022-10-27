Danny Fung Kwong Shing, ex-Fulbright Securities, jailed for 2.5 months for securities fraud

He pleaded guilty and has been bailed pending appeal, having been remanded in custody after conviction on 13-Oct.

繁

Former account executive of Fulbright Securities Limited jailed for securities fraud

Issue date: 2022-10-27 17:48:24

The Eastern Magistrates’ Court today sentenced Mr Danny Fung Kwong Shing to two-and-a-half months’ imprisonment following his conviction of the offences of engaging in fraud or deception in transactions involving securities under section 300 of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (SFO) in a prosecution brought by the Securities and Futures Commission (Notes 1 & 2).

The Court granted bail to Fung pending his appeal against sentence.

End

Notes:

On 13 October 2022, Fung pleaded guilty to 25 counts of the offence of engaging in fraud or deception in transactions involving securities under section 300 of the SFO. The Court today imposed the same jail term for each count and ordered them to be served concurrently. Please refer to the SFC’s press release dated 14 October 2022 for details.

News captured as of:2022-10-27 17:48:25

Source: SFC