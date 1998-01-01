In this article

Statement by CE John Lee on requesting interpretation of NSL from NPCSC

HK Government, 28-Nov-2022

You might think that having a leading human rights lawyer of his choice would add legitimacy to the goal of locking up Jimmy Lai for life. You'd be wrong. Predictably, within hours of the Court of [Semi-] Final Appeal's dismissal of the SJ's appeal against the admission of overseas counsel, the CE asks for an "interpretation" by the NPCSC. This will be rather akward for the courts below, having unanimously upheld that it is "clearly in the public interest to admit an overseas specialist as eminent as Mr Owen so that the court will have the best assistance to tackle the formidable task at hand."

